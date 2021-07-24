Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 576 ($7.53).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHB shares. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. assumed coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective for the company.

SHB traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 585.50 ($7.65). 397,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,049. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 599.68. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

