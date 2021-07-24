SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,289 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 295,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tredegar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tredegar by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 5.0% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 125,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $12.53 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $421.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.