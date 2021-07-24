SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Griffon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Griffon by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFF stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

