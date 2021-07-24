SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,009 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.20. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on URGN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

