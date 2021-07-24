SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 260.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 54.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 48.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

