SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $99,000 in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 404,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 217,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

KLDO stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.31.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

