SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,841,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,953,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,658,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 612,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 406,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

ALSK opened at $3.40 on Friday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 million, a PE ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

