SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SES stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.28.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. As a group, analysts expect that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

