Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.58 million and $59.53 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00043630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007333 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

