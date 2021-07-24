SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 8%

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 1,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 366,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

SEMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $952,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

