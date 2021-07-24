SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

SLS has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Shares of SLS stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.