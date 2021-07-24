Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

