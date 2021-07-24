Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

