Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.43.

NASDAQ STX opened at $85.48 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

