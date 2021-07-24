Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $297.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.97. The company has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

