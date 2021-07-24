Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on Schroders and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.