Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

Separately, reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,196 ($41.76).

SDR opened at GBX 3,673 ($47.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,564.75. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

In related news, insider Richard Keers acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 in the last ninety days.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

