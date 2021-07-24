Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,954 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 138.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.