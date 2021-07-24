Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.