Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

