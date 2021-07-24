Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 151.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after buying an additional 337,774 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.