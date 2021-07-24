Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

SYY opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of -145.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.