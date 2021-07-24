Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,114,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

