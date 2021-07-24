Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 692,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,714 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.