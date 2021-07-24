Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 45,700 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 125.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $23,984,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Primo Water by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,243,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 466,600 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $32,228,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 27.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 192,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,904,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,607,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,114,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,308,999 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.96 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

