Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,554,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after purchasing an additional 464,656 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

SLB stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

