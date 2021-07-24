SB Management Ltd Makes New $30.27 Million Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,270,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II makes up approximately 0.2% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SB Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,680,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,166,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVSB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,655. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

