SB Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. SVF Investment Corp. 2 makes up about 0.1% of SB Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SB Management Ltd owned 4.21% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVFB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 23,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,429. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

