SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.56 ($155.96).

Shares of SAP opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €118.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

