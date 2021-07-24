Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is Anomaly Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for 4.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $44,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $206.99. 135,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.