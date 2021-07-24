Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The firm has a market cap of £76.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.79. Safestyle UK has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Neale sold 123,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £74,025 ($96,714.14).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.