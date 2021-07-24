SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $167,258.14 and approximately $50.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,181,574 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars.

