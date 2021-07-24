Royal Bank of Canada Sells 63,627 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

