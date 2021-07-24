Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €480.00 Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €480.00 ($564.71) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 46.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RAA. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €588.67 ($692.55).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €899.80 ($1,058.59) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €759.10. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

