Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $41.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

