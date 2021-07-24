Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.82.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

