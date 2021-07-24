Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 785.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

