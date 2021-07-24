Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $66.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

