Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.000-$15.200 EPS.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $459.33.

ROP traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.63. The stock had a trading volume of 521,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,627. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.31. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

