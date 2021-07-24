Ronald Fleming Sells 18,448 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 18,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $393,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $244,198.98.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $89,895.00.

LAZY opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Several analysts recently commented on LAZY shares. Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.