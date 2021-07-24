Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.36.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$64.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

