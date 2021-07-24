Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 8,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 329,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.