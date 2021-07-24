Robert M. Bakish Sells 14,996 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avid Technology by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avid Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

