RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.47. 488,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.64 and a 52 week high of C$23.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.