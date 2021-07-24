RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $160,118.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $160,118.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00841003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 276,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

