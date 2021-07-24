RHS Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

