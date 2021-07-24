RHS Financial LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 268,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 57,699 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 978.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.41. 127,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,450. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.