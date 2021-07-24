RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $9.26 on Friday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

