Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 7,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 120,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Revlon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revlon by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Revlon by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Revlon by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

