Reviewing Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) & Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Kansas City Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Kansas City Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Kansas City Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kansas City Southern $2.63 billion 9.38 $617.00 million $6.96 38.99

Kansas City Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Railcorp and Kansas City Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kansas City Southern 1 5 8 0 2.50

Kansas City Southern has a consensus target price of $250.43, indicating a potential downside of 7.73%. Given Kansas City Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kansas City Southern is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Kansas City Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A Kansas City Southern 4.63% 16.17% 7.05%

Summary

Kansas City Southern beats Pioneer Railcorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Railcorp

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It operates a commercial corridor of the Mexican railroad system and has its direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas. The company provides rail access to the United States and Mexico border crossing at Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas; and controls and operates the southern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas, as well as the northern half of this bridge. Kansas City Southern also offers rail access to the port of Lazaro Cardenas on the Pacific Ocean; and owns a 160-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. Its rail network comprises approximately 7,100 route miles extending from the Midwest and Southeast portions of the United States south into Mexico. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

